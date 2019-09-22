Nepal remembers Mahatma Gandhi on 150th year of birth

Consulate General of India celebrated the 150th year of birth of Mahatma Gandhi with a Khadi Fashion Show in Birgunj town of Nepal. The event was held at Hotel Vishwa for the first time. Around 13 students from different schools participated in the event and the winners of the show were presented with awards. India and all the Gandhi-followers worldwide celebrate Bapu's birth anniversary on 2nd October, which is also known as Gandhi Jayanti. Born in 1869, in Gujarat's Porbandar, Mahatma Gandhi had his early political training in South Africa while working among the local Indian community facing discrimination and oppression.