Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba accorded guard of honour

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour in the national capital on Thursday morning. Earlier, PM Sher Bahadur met his counterpart Prime Minister Naredra Modi and a brief meeting took place ahead of delegation-level talks between the two sides. The Nepal Prime Minister attended a programme in the Nepali Embassy where he addressed the Nepali community in India and business event organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).