Nepal PM all set to visit China

Kathmandu, June 18 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is embarking on a six-day official visit to China starting from Tuesday, his second trip to a foreign country after India, since taking power in the Himalayan nation.

During his visit, Oli will meet Chinese President Xi and Premier Li Keqiang and other senior Chinese leaders in Beijing. He will lead a 100-plus delegation to China.

China and Nepal will reach an understanding to undertake a survey and prepare a detailed project report of Trans-Himalayan economic corridor.

Several projects related to energy, connectivity, rail, road, optical fibres and cross border connectivity are also on the prime agenda of Oli, who has been claiming balanced foreign policy between India and China.

Briefing the Nepali Parliament on Monday, the Prime Minister said that an agreement to conduct a survey to bring Chinese railway to Kathmandu will be materialized during his visit.

According to the officials, China will initially bear the cost of survey of the 121-km-long Kerung-Kathmandu railway. After that, the exact size of the investment and other features of the railway will be ascertained.

Officials here said that the chance of Nepal and China signing the Protocol to Transit and Transport Agreement during Oli's visit was unlikely.

They, however, said that a pact on Joint Co-ordination and Implementation Mechanism to accord monitors progress of projects funded by China in Nepal will be signed.

Both sides will sign a joint venture for producing 1,000 MW energy in one of a major river of Nepal and cooperation in agriculture sector.

Kathmandu and Beijing are also likely to agree on opening new eight trading points between Nepal and Tibet.

The move will enable the Himalayan nation to use Tibetan highway to ferry goods and logistics to its northern part close to Tibet, but difficult to access from other parts of Nepal.

Another agreement likely to be signed is building oil storage facilities in Nepal with China's help.

Nepal has approved China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and receives its largest foreign aid from Beijing. Nepali officials said that dozens of projects will be discussed with China under the BRI framework.

