Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli along with his wife Radhika Shakya paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital on Saturday. He is on a three-day visit to India. Earlier, the Nepal Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Nepal PM Oli's visit is in line with tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first foreign trip.