Nepal PM Oli to visit India on maiden foreign trip

The newly elected Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli, will visit India on his maiden foreign visit after assuming office on 15th of February, 2018. According to Nepal's Foreign ministry, Oli will be in India from 6th to 8th April. Oli will be accompanied by his spouse, Radhika Shakya and a delegation comprise of ministers, members of parliament, secretaries and other high-ranking officials. During his visit to New Delhi, PM Oli will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. He will also hold delegation level talks with his counterpart Narendra Modi and discuss issues of mutual interest. The Nepalese Prime Minister will visit Pant Nagar in Uttarakhand to attend a program organised by Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology. India and Nepal enjoy age-old, specialties of friendship and cooperation. Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj had visited Nepal before Oli took office to congratulate him for the historic victory of the Left Alliance in the Parliamentary and Provincial elections.