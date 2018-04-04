Nepal PM Oli apprises parliament about his upcoming India visit

The Prime Minister of Nepal, K.P. Sharma Oli, on Tuesday briefed the House of Representatives about the agenda he would take up during his upcoming visit to India. Oli, who will begin his three-day visit to India from Friday, informed that his government will aim for developing strong bilateral ties with India and other countries in the neighbourhood. Oli reiterated his commitment to further bolstering ties with India. Oli informed the parliament that the focus of his visit to India would be on sectors such as agriculture, waterways, energy and railways. Oli and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also set to inaugurate an integrated check post, which is built in the town of Birgunj in Nepal, during the latter's visit.