Nepal PM leaves for India for his 3-day tour

Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has headed to India on his maiden foreign visit on Friday. K.P Sharma, who became Prime Minister in mid-February this year is on a 3-day visit. With the visit of Federal Nepal's first Prime Minister KP Oli the hopes among people has gripped up. Nepal and India have signed a number of treaties over the times. PM Oli during his visit to India will be holding meeting with Nepali business community of both the nations on Friday followed by diplomatic reception by the Embassy of India. On his second day of visit PM Oli will attend the Ceremonial Reception and inspect the Guard of Honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan with the meeting with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.