Nepal PM leaves for China visit

Kathmandu, June 19 (IANS) Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on Tuesday embarked on a six-day official visit to China, his second trip to a foreign country after India, since taking power in the Himalayan nation.

His visit was on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang, reports The Kathmandu Post.

Oli boarded a special Himlayan Airlines flight leading a 120-member delegation including four ministers, lawmakers, government officials and mediapersons.

They are slated to reach Beijing at 2.30 p.m.

The Prime Minister on Monday briefed the House of Representatives about the visit.

He said every agreement and discussion in Beijing would be guided by "our national interests and dignity" in a transparent manner.

Oli will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday and his counterpart Li on Thursday.

China and Nepal will reach an understanding to undertake a survey and prepare a detailed project report of Trans-Himalayan economic corridor.

The two countries will also sign other agreements and memorandum of understandings (MoUs), reports The Himalayan Times.

Oli will visit Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, where he will meet with the provincial leaders.

The Prime Minister and the delegation will return home on June 24.

