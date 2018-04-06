Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli interacts with business community in Delhi

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is on his three-day visit interacted with business community in New Delhi on Friday. Nepal PM on his arrival said, "I had mentioned earlier in Kathmandu too. I again repeated the stance during an engagement with the business community, we want to improve the relation, want to work on the basis of mutual beneficiary". "Most importantly we discussed about bringing more investment to Nepal and its measures, how we can increase the production, increase the employment which is the issue for our prosperity. For which we will co-ordinate with India and the Indian business community here and it is the major ambition", he added. PM KP Sharma Oli accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya Oli was received by Home Minister Rajnath Singh upon his arrived in national capital on Friday.