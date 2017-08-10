Nepal PM Deuba to visit India soon

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is all set to visit India likely by next month. Nepal Foreign Ministry has started the preparations for the visit but the date is yet to be announced. As the date for the visit is yet to be finalized the agendas which he will follow during his visit is also yet to be determined but consultations are underway. Earlier, Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara in his press briefing this week gave a tentative date of 23rd to 27th August for the visit.