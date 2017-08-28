Nepal PM Deuba stresses on maintaining harmonious relations with India

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba emphasised on maintaining harmonious relations with its southern neighbour, India, for the betterment of the nation. Prime Minister Deuba also discussed the engagements and agreements sealed during his visit to New Delhi. The two neighbours who share an open border and commonality are different with the Northern neighbor who in recent days is in an attempt to increase its clout over Nepal. Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara, in a press briefing, asserted that that Nepal stands in between two countries over border dispute which was claimed to be a setback for New Delhi. Apart from this, the Nepali Congress President as well as Deuba raised the issue of the Terai inundation caused by the dams constructed over by India as well as other issues of national interest during his brief meeting with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.