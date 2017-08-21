Nepal PM Deuba to embark on five-day visit to India

Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will embark on a five-day state visit to India on August 23. Officials from both the countries are working to finalize the itinerary, agenda and the size of the delegation which will accompany Deuba. Prime Minister Deuba is expected to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and will attend a banquet lunch hosted in his honor. The foreign ministry said Deuba will visit Indian states of Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.