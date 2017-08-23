Nepal PM Deuba to begin four-day visit to India today

In his first foreign visit after assuming office, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, accompanied by his spouse Arzu Deuba, will begin his four-day visit to India today at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to both the sides for holding wide-ranging discussions on issues of mutual interest and advancing age old, specialties of friendship between the two countries. Nepal has prepared to make discussion over the connectivity, energy cooperation in which the Pancheshwar hydropower project is kept at the center along with the Indian investment in Nepal. Apart from political engagements, Nepal Prime Minister Deuba also will be visiting Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. He will also inaugurate the electricity transmission line to Nepal from India.