Nepal PM briefs parliament over India visit, claims it to be successfull

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday briefed the Nepal Parliament highlighting the Major political and other engagement of mutual interest during his five day India visit. Deuba emphasised on close ties with India for the goodwill of the nation and claimed that there was nothing wrong in briefing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Constitution Amendment Bill. Madhesh based parties which went to New Delhi were chided by then government under leadership of KP Sharma Oli. India, the Southern neighbor of Nepal with whom it shares an open border over vast trench of land, had extended help during various political changes starting from the overthrowing of the Rana rule.