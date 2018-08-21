Nepal Parliament endorses proposal of BIMSTEC convention on terrorism

The lower house of Nepal's Parliament on Monday endorsed a tabled proposal of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Co-operation) Convention focusing on security. The proposal titled "BIMSTEC Convention on Cooperation in Combating International Terrorism, Transnational Organised Crime and Illicit Drug Trafficking" was tabled in the parliament by Nepal Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa. The Home Minister asserted on the importance of the proposal to combat terrorism which is gaining a foothold across the world. Though the convention had been approved by all the BIMSTEC member countries, Nepal was the only country that did not give its nod. Nepal is currently the chair of the BIMSTEC. Established in 1997, BIMSTEC groups India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Nepal's ratification to the regional treaty has come ahead of the fourth summit of the BIMSTEC which is going to be held on August 30 and 31 in Kathmandu.