Nepal observes 4th International Yoga Day

Sitting on yoga mats despite drizzles, a large number of people performed Yoga Asanas at Nepal Police Academy in Kathmandu on Thursday to mark the 4th International Day of Yoga. The event, jointly organized by the Patanjali Yog Peeth and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, saw participation of Acting Nepal Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel along with Indian Envoy Manjeev Singh Puri. They performed various asanas under the guidance of an expert who explained the benefits of various yogic exercises. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and symbolizes the union of body and consciousness. The emphasis on this day was on 'Upa Yoga'. Yoga for health, Yoga for Success, Yoga for well being, and Yoga for Peace were some of the practices performed by the participants. The United Nations General Assembly had unanimously declared 21st June as International Day for Yoga in 2015. Since then Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year across the globe.