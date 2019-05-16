Nepal-India Franchise: largest investment expo starts in Nepal

Nepal-India Franchise Investment Expo and Conclave, the first of its kind franchise investment expo kicked off on Wednesday in the Nepal's capital city Kathmandu. The two-day expo is being organised in association with the embassy of India, Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Franchise India. Over 100 brands, 3500 buyers, 100 delegates, and 1500 HNI Investors attended the event. The two-day event started from 15th of May, 2019 and primarily focused on building relations between India and Nepal through entrepreneurial development comprising of in-investment, brand concept, and business operations.