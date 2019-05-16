Nepal-India franchise expo formally inaugurated

Nepal's biggest investment expo, Nepal-India Franchise Investment Expo and Conclave got formally inaugurated on Thursday by Nepal's Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri also graced the occasion organized in the Hotel Yak and Yeti in Nepal's capital Kathmandu city. The two day event provides a platform for the Indian companies to expand reach in Nepali market and to help the entrepreneurs from Nepal who want to connect with a well known Indian company. While inaugurating the program, Nepal's Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada claimed that events like this would spur new business ideas in Nepal.M Over 100 brands mostly from India have arrived in Nepal's capital Kathmandu to take part in the expo hoping to find a partner who can bring their service to Nepal as Franchise. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri focused on shared behavior between Nepal and India. This sort of co-operation would provide experience to Nepal that India has got with the "Start-Up India" campaign by Indian PM Modi. The two day expo is being organized in association with Embassy of India, Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Franchise India.