Nepal, India need connectivity of trust, says NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

India's NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar has stressed on the connectivity of trust among India and Nepal to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. The public lecture was organized by Institute for Integrated Development Studies (IIDS) of Kathmandu University and the Barbara Foundation on Thursday. Kumar also claimed that the railway connectivity in between the two nations is now going forward taking pace and is not confined in paper only prompting swift action. The relations between India and Nepal are decades old and there is huge potential to further enhance it as New Delhi is committed to improve its relationship with the neighbouring countries.