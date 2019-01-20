Nepal hosts second edition of Connect-IN

The Connect IN India and Nepal Entrepreneurship Conclave was recently held in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. It has become a platform for exchange of entrepreneurial ideas between entrepreneurs of both the nations. Indian envoy, Manjeev Singh Puri in his inaugural note, highlighted the potential of entrepreneurship in Nepal referring to the young population of the Himalayan nation. The conclave, organized by Clock B innovations in association with the Indian Embassy in Nepal, is second series of its kind. The conclave started in 2018 had brought in over 400 start-ups from India and Nepal out of which six selected entrepreneurs were selected to pitch in the event and got exposure. This year the Entrepreneurship Conclave carried the theme "To connect the great entrepreneurial minds of Nepal and India" which aimed at building market connections with people from various walks of life.