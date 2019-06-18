Nepal hosts grand cultural ritual with fervor

People in Nepal have planned to organize a grand Surya Ganga Aarti in Birgunj town once a week. The grand Surya Ganga Aarti was inaugurated by Chief of Nepal province 2, Ratneshwar lal Kayastha. The grand cultural event not only aims at boosting the spiritual belief of the devotees but also looks to strengthen ties between the two neighbours as believers from both the countries would come together to celebrate the religious ritual. Along with Nepal's Birgunj town, the Surya Ganga aarti will also be organized in Banaras, Haridwar and other cities of India.