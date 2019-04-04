Nepal to host Nepal-India Franchise Investment Summit

Nepal is set to organise the Nepal-India Franchise Investment Summit that starts from May 15, 2019. The two-day Franchise Investment Summit will be held in the capital of the Himalayan nation Kathmandu and is being organized in association with the Embassy of India, Franchise India by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The event primarily focuses on building the relations between India and Nepal through entrepreneurship development. With over a month left for the summit to formally commence, a healthy number of Indian brands have shown interest to come to Nepal for the Franchise Investment Summit.