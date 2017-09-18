Nepal holds third, final phase of local polls

Kathmandu, Sep 18 (IANS) Nepal on Monday began polling for the final phase of local polls, the first since 1997, in an attempt to restore democracy in the country hit by a decade-long civil war that ended in 2006 and years of instability after the monarchy was abolished in 2008.

More than 26 lakh voters were expected to cast their ballot to elect 136 local bodies in Province 2. According to officials, there was 53 per cent voter turnout as of 1 p.m., the Kathmandu Post reported.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. The government deployed over 60,000 security personnel and sealed the border with India.

According to Joint Election Operation Centre of the Election Commission, people were voting enthusiastically at all the voting centres. Polling will conclude at 5 p.m.

The third-phase polls will elect 6,627 people's representatives in total. There are 37,236 candidates, 39 per cent of them women, in the fray, according to the poll authority.

Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav cast his ballot in Rajbiraj Municipality-2 of Saptari district.

Yadav said that he was feeling proud to cast his ballot in the local polls, which were being held after 20 years and for the first time after promulgation of the new Constitution.

The political instability has gripped the country with doubts and uncertainties, and the civic polls are expected to open new doors for the development of the country, he added.

The third phase of local polls was declared in a bid to accommodate dissenting ethnic groups, including the Madhesis who said their demand for more territory in their province needs to be addressed first.

The government postponed voting in their province to September 18 in hopes of reaching an agreement.

--IANS

soni/dg