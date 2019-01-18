Nepal to hold International Conclave on Jan 19

Kathmandu (Nepal), Jan 18 (ANI): The second edition of the International Entrepreneurship Conclave aimed at bringing Nepali and Indian entrepreneurs together is set to be held on January 19. The Embassy of India and Clock b Business Innovations confirmed the dates and the venue of the event, also known as 'Connect [IN]', at a presser on Wednesday. The theme of the conference is 'To connect the great entrepreneurial minds of Nepal and India' and it aims at building market connections between start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, marketers, lawyers, auditors, development partners and business enthusiasts. One of the core objectives of Connect [IN] initiative is to scout Startups, provide them with training and mentorship in the Incubation programme, and finally take the most promising startups to the finale.