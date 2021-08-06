Nepal Govt Send Probe Panel To India After Man Drowns To Death In Uttarakhand

The Nepal government has sent a five-member probe panel to Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district to investigate an incident in which a Nepalese citizen drowned in a river. The 33-year-old drowned in the Mahakali river in Dharchula town. The incident took place on July 30 and the deceased has been identified as Jaisingh Dhami. Nepal’s Home Ministry sent the team on August 2 to investigate the incident and submit its report within 10 days.

The probe panel is led by Janardan Gautam, Joint-Secretary of Nepal’s Home Ministry. It also consists of Purushottam Kandel, Deputy Inspector General of Nepal Police, Hutraj Thapa, Investigation Officer of the National Investigation Department. Suresh Kumar Shrestha, Senior Superintendent of Armed Police Force (APF), and Jyotsana Bhatta, Assistant Chief District Officer of Dharchula are also members of the probe panel.

On July 30, Dhami was on his way to his home in Nepal’s Khalanga. He was trying to cross the river through an improvised cable carriage, however, he fell into the river and went missing after the incident.

Dhami was accompanied by five other Nepalese citizens, who informed the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) deployed along the India-Nepal border about the incident. The SSB said that their soldiers searched for Dhami, but failed to find him.

After the incident, various organisations in Nepal blamed India’s SSB for the incident. They alleged SSB jawans cut the cable while Dhami was crossing the river, following which he fell down and went missing

While denying the allegations, Mahendra Pratap, the commandant of the 11th Corps of SSB, said it has been mutually agreed by both the countries that their citizens will not cross the river through the wire. It has been declared as an ‘illegal act’ and whosoever is caught crossing the Mahakali river with the help of a wire, will be punished under provisions made in the laws, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here