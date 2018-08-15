Nepal Foreign Minister calls for revitalizing Saarc

Kathmandu, Aug 15 (IANS) Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Wednesday stressed on the need for revitalizing the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) to advance prosperity in the region.

Addressing an event in the capital, Gyawali expressed the hope that the Saarc can play a pivotal role in advancing prosperity in the South Asia region.

"A peaceful, stable and prosperous South Asia is in our interest. As a common platform, Saarc can play a pivotal role in advancing prosperity in the region. What we need to do is to revitalize Saarc. We must make it an organization that delivers tangible outcome," he was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Without deeper integration we cannot enjoy the fruits of regional cooperation," Gyawali said.

The Saarc member states should focus on core areas of trade, investment, tourism, and connectivity to achieve tangible results, the Nepali Foreign Minister said.

"Nepal always remains proactive in realizing the objectives enshrined in the Saarc Charter and as the current chair has been working closely with member states in the spirit of solidarity, cooperation and partnership," Gyawali said amidst the presence of diplomats from South Asian countries.

Saarc is a regional body established in 1985 in South Asia and comprises of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Nepal is currently the chair of the bloc.

Nepali Foreign Minister's remark has come at a time when the Saarc member states are failing to forge consensus on holding of the 19th summit since its cancellation in 2016 amid border tensions between India and Pakistan.

--IANS

soni/