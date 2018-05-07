Nepal FM visits Janakpur ahead of Modi visit

Kathmandu, May 7 (IANS) Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali and Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri on Monday visited Janakpur to study security and other issues ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit starting on May 11.

Modi will be given a civic reception at the Bahrabigaha's Rangabhoomi ground. He will offer special prayers at the Janaki Mandir in Janakpur.

Gywali said Modi's visit will prove to be a milestone for Nepal's development.

Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Modi will jointly initiate two projects -- the Ayodhya bus service and the Ramayana circuit project -- from the temple premises.

The Prime Minister will be felicitated on behalf of the Janakpur sub-metropolis authorities, Gyawali said.

The provincial government has announced a public holiday to coincide with Modi's visit.

Chief Minister Lal Babu Raut of province number 2 said it was a matter of pride to welcome the Indian Prime Minister to Janakpur and hence they were working on a war footing to make the visit a grand success.

Janakpur Sub Metropolitan City Mayor will present over a key to the city to Modi, who will then leave for Kathmandu to hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Oli.

Modi will also call on Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun and meet leaders of political parties.

The Indian Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Arun III hydroelectricity project in Sankhuwasabha district of eastern Nepal, undertaken by India's Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam, through videoconferencing.

The 900-MW project is expected to be completed in five years. India will spend $1.5 billion on it.

On May 12, Modi will visit Muktinath temple at the foot of the Thorong La mountain pass in Mustang district to pay obeisance and also announce a "surprise gift" for its development and reconstruction.

The Annapurna trekking route in Manang will be closed for three days to trekkers and tourists due to security reasons.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City will hold a civic reception for Modi, with Mayor Bidhya Sundar Sakya presenting an "artistic key" to Modi.

As many as 11,000 security personnel will be deployed during Modi's Nepal visit.

--IANS

giri/tsb/mr/vd