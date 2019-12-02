Nepal declares 13th South Asian Games open with grandeur

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari formally inaugurated the 13th edition of the South Asian Games (SAG) with grandeur and fanfare. The Nepali President declared the multi-sports event of SAARC open at the newly-constructed Dasarath stadium in the presence of about 30,000 people. The inaugural ceremony kicked off with a march by athletes from the SAARC countries -- India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. The SAG's torch was brought to the stadium after it was toured in all seven countries. The ceremony saw a glittering performance of a troupe of 7,500 artists and students, who performed the traditional Lakhe dance, in the stadium, that was decked with lights, flowers, frills, and flags. The ceremony was marked with the bursting of fireworks amid the cheers and applause of spectators at the stadium. 'Krishnasaar (blackbuck antelope) is the official mascot of the 13th SAG. The SAG is being held in Nepal for the third time and after a gap of 20 years. Last time, Nepal hosted the regional game in 1999. During the 10-day event, around 3,000 athletes from the seven SAARC countries will compete in 26 different sports at different venues across Nepal, including Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Janakpur. The athletes will be competing for 324 gold medals and the same number of silver medals.