Nepal celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Consulate General of India, Birgunj celebrated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several students were facilitated at the occasion. Students also enthralled audience with presentation of cultural programme. Consul (ECC), Vinod Kumar Loshali and Deputy Consul General, Ramesh P. Chaturvedi were among the dignitaries who attended the event. Born on October 02, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience. Every Indian Mission around the globe has been organizing events to mark the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who turned 150 years.