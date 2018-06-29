Nepal to buy raw materials for explosives from India

Nepal government has forwarded the procedure to procure raw materials for manufacturing of explosives from India. The raw materials will be entirely used for the development activities, the Nepal Army claimed. Nepal, which has been purchasing raw materials for explosives and other military equipment from India, runs short of explosives for nearly one and a half year. The Nepal Government this week only decided to write to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Industry, Finance and the Supply for the acquisition of the required materials. As per the data from the Nepal Army, a total of three thousand six hundred metric ton of explosives is required annually.