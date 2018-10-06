Nepal bags tourism awards at Annual Travel Awards ceremony in New Delhi

The 14th Hospitality India and Explore the World Annual International Travel Awards 2018 was held in the Indian capital New Delhi. The award ceremony was organised to honour the best-in-class in the field of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Sector in India and Nepal. The awards evening encompassed various cultural programs and fashion ramp walks by experienced models. Present at the occasion as guest of honour, K.J. Alphons, the Minister of State for Tourism, India graced the ceremony and acknowledged Nepal as a fast emerging tourist destination for Indian tourists. Cutting a niche in the Tourism Industry Sector, Nepal has given a great impetus to its tourism industry during the last few years. Leader in hospitality and tourism sector, Chandragiri Hills Limited in Nepal was conferred as Nepal's best tourism destination during the award ceremony. Gracing the occasion, Ramdas Athawale, the minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, India presented the awards to the captains of the Tourism and Hospitality Industry from India and Nepal. Nepal has been providing great impetus to its Tourism Industry attracting more and more Indian tourist footfall in the region.