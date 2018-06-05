Nepal Army chief's 6-day India visit from Wednesday

Kathmandu, June 5 (IANS) The Nepal Army chief, General Rajendra Chhetri, will begin his six-day official visit to India on Wednesday, following an invitation from his Indian counterpart, General Bipin Rawat.

Chhetri is slated to visit the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun as well as meet senior Indian military officials during his visit.

Such high-level visits between Nepal and India will enhance military cooperation between the two countries and strengthen bilateral cooperation, a Nepal Army release said.

A joint military exercise 'Surya Kiran', involving around 300 Army personnel of India and Nepal, is underway at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, where they are sharing their experiences in counterinsurgency and counterterror operations.

The military exercise began on May 30 and is set to conclude on June 12. It is conducted alternatively in India and Nepal every six months.

The Nepal Army said that the military exercise will help increase defence cooperation.

