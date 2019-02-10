Nepal approaches India seeking two additional ports for trade

Nepali officials have put forward a proposal seeking two additional Indian ports to facilitate trade with the other nations. Nepal presented forward the proposal to have access to two additional Indian ports during the joint secretary-level meeting of trade secretaries of both the nations which commenced in Nepal's city of lake, Pokhara. Currently Nepal is using Visakhapatnam port of Andhra Pradesh and Haldia port of Calcutta for trade. The meeting which started from January 8 was expected to recommend amendment to the Nepal-India Trade Treaty-1990. During the discourse about amendment of treaty, Nepal presented a new proposal with the Indian side.