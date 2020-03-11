Nepal Airlines suspends Doha flights amid coronavirus scare

Nepal Airlines, the country's national flag carrier, has temporarily suspended flights to and from Qatar's capital city of Doha as part of a preventive measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. In a series of tweets, the airline said that the suspension will come into effect from Tuesday that is March 10 until further notice. The airlines will refund ticket fees to those who have already booked the tickets. The development comes a day after Qatar temporarily suspended entry of travellers from 14 countries, including Nepal and India.