NEP will once again make India 'Vishwa Guru': Pokhriyal

(Eds: Adds details) Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said here on Tuesday the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) will transform India and once again make the country a 'Vishwa Guru' (global teacher).

This new policy is both national and international, inclusive and innovative, impactful and interactive and built on the cornerstone of 'equity, quality and access,' he said addressing the Association of Professional Colleges Managements meet here.

Pokhriyal said the NEP saw elaborate consultations and deliberations which did not happen till date in the world with direct consultations with 33 crore students and their parents, 1.1 crore teachers and professors, 1,000 vice-chancellors, principals of 50,000 degree colleges, from Gram Pradhan to Prime Minister, from village to Parliament.

Over 2.5 lakh suggestions were received on this policy, he said.

'Did you see any opposition against NEP in the country. If anyone wants to oppose (then) come before me. I am ready to explain but nobody is coming forward,' he said.

'Those who oppose just for the sake of opposing also did not muster courage. What will they oppose for? This new policy is for nation-building...It is aimed at transforming India and enabling the country regain its position as Vishwa Guru and we will grow in knowledge, research, science and technology and all spheres,' Pokhriyal said.

The NEP, approved by the Union Cabinet, replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986.

It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

The NEP is coming up with a lot of reforms, and will pave the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education, he said adding there is a lot of enthusiasm and exuberance on this new policy in Telangana and the entire country.

'The policy by providing primary education in mother tongue, will impart vocational education from sixth standard along with subjects like artificial intelligence (AI) in school education and hence it is a unique and historic education policy in the world. We will also move ahead in research and development,' the Union Minister said.

The state governments have constituted a Task Force (for NEP implementation) and guidelines have been issued to some states also, he said.

Pokhriyal further said for the National Research Foundation (being built) Rs 50,000 crore has been allocated towards patent, research and development over the next five years and added it (proposal over its creation) will come up before the Union Cabinet soon.

Speaking at another event in the evening, Pokhriyal said many progressive people in foreign countries see the world as a market, while India sees the world as one family.

'Business takes place in the market. There is love within a family. This is the difference,' he added.

He was speaking at a talk on 'Fast-tracking change towards building a resurgent India: Role of intellectuals', organised by the Forum for Nationalistic Thinkers.

The event saw the candidature of BJP's N Ramachander Rao being supported in the March 14 election to Telangana Legislative Council from Graduates' constituencies.

Pokhriyal, who spoke at length on the country's rich culture, heritage and history, talked about the respect for India's ancient culture and traditions in countries like Indonesia and Mauritius.

Referring to a Ramayan Centre set up in Mauritius with the assent of parliament, he said there would have been criticism if such a bill was sought to be passed by the government in parliament (in India).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Pokhriyal, who had served as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, said the BJP leadership and the party MLAs would decide on the issue of successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who quit as Uttarakhand Chief Minister.