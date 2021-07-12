NEP will be implemented from this year in govt institutions, says Karnataka Dy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana (Photo/ANI)

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): New Education Policy 2020 will be implemented in Government institutions of Karnataka from the current academic year, informed State Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Aswhatha Narayana on Monday.

Addressing the meeting convened with educationists at Karnataka University regarding New Education Policy-2020, he said, NEP will be implemented in government higher education institutions by making use of LMS (learning management system) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS).

Upon the implementation of NEP by the private colleges, Narayana suggested, "Private colleges which have good infrastructure should come forward to implement NEP from the current year itself. Other institutions should also get ready to implement this in a gradual manner."

While NEP aims to integrate various capabilities of the human intellect, it also aspires to provide global exposure to the students even as it wishes to make them aware of the roots of the Indian tradition, he explained.

NEP-2020, which will replace the National Policy on Education-1986, is an inclusive framework focusing on the elementary level of education to higher education in the country.

The union cabinet had approved the NEP in July 2020 with an objective of universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level. The policy also aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialised areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others. (ANI)