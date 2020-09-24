NEP is holistic, says Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Describing the new National Education Policy (NEP) as holistic, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday said that it has restored the thrust on Indian ethos of "sanskar, sanskriti and Sanskrit language" that was distinctly missing in the previous system.

Addressing the webinar organised by Panjab University on `New National Education Policy: Roadmap for Implementation' from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, the Governor said the new national education policy has given due importance to "mata (mother), matrubhasha (mother tongue) and matrubhumi (motherland)".

According to an official release, the Governor said that opening of the education sector to foreign universities, emphasis on interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary learning, student-centric education and encouragement to incubation, innovation and critical thinking were some of the hallmarks of the new national education policy.

He said while the objective of achieving the Gross Enrollment Ratio of 50 per cent is desirable, it is all the more necessary that the education remains "man-making and not merely a means for securing employment".

The Union Cabinet approved National Education Policy 2020 in July. (ANI)

