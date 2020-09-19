NEP 2020 targets to increase GER in higher education to 50% by 2035: Prez Kovind

New Delhi, Sep 19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Visitor's Conference on 'Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Higher Education' on September 19 via video conferencing. “India was a globally respected education hub in ancient times. Universities at Takshashila & Nalanda had iconic status. But today, India’s higher education institutions don't get high positions in global rankings. Effective implementation of NEP is likely to restore India’s glory as a great centre of learning. One of the targets of NEP 2020 is to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50% by 2035. Technology can help in achieving this target,” the President said at the event.