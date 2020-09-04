NEP 2020: India-Aus Discuss Steps to Advance Ties in Education

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O Farrell held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, 2 September, to discuss matters concerning education policies of the two countries.

During the meeting, both leaders committed to taking forward India-Australia relations under the recently introduced National Education Policy (NEP)

“Productive discussions on issues of mutual interest with Education Minister @DrRPNishank, incl. fresh opportunities for increased #AustraliaIndia collaboration under new National Education Policy,” said Barry O Farrell in a Tweet.

The National Education Policy brings major reforms to the education system in Indian, which include reforms to allow foreign universities to set up campuses in the country.

The new education policy has set forth an increase in the offshore campuses of foreign universities, reversing the Centre’s earlier stance on the The Foreign Educational Institutions (Regulation of Entry and Operations) Bill, 2010, introduced by the UPA-2 government.

Under the new national education policy, foreign universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance and content norms on par with other autonomous education institutions in India.

