Neolithic Skeletons From 6,000 Year Old Burial Ground Found in Transylvania

Buzz Staff

A team of archaeologists has unearthed 6000-year-old burial graves at a historical site up for industrial construction in the gothic Transylvania, Romania. The excavation found multiple skeletons of people belonging to the Neolithic era, and various pottery vessels were found in the grave near the skulls of skeletons. Researchers believe that these urns and vessels were buried with the deceased as offerings that they can use in the afterlife.

The excavation project started in July on a 10000 square meters large historical site in a commune in Cluj-Napoca called Iclod, on which an industrial construction is to be erected. Along with the Neolithic traces, the excavators also found a bonus of evidence from the Celtic age, which is a 2200-year-old era. A large pit was also discovered, which was used by the Neolithic ancestors to store food, that eventually became a dumping pit for the households, where useless objects were thrown. A cattle skull and a bunch of ceramic remains were exhumed from the pit.

“These excavations are essential since their (Neolithic and Celtic civilization) story must be told, even after thousands of years. By learning about them, we can learn more about ourselves,” archaeologist Paul Pupeza, National Museum of History of Transylvania, told gherlainfo.ro. “We are privileged to take a look into the past and at something so unique and special,” he added.

Paul was joined by Malvinka Urak and Nagy Szabolcs in the excavation project. The researchers were glad to find out that the agricultural practices in the area did not tamper with the historical shreds of evidence buried in the ground. The objects and carcasses found in the cemetery will be taken back to the museum for further analysis and will be restored and preserved for public exhibition.

The Neolithic Age or the new Stone Age was the advent of cultural and technological developments among prehistoric humans when they were no longer hunters and gatherers. The era marked the beginning of permanent dwellings built by humans. The Celtic settlement, on the other hand, falls in the Iron age. Unlike the Neolithic humans, the Celtics used to burn the bodies and put the ashes in urns before burying them, along with offerings and pieces of iron.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Sex racket busted in Nagpur, 2 rescued, 1 arrested

    Nagpur, Aug 22 (PTI) A sex racket operating out of a salon near Medical Chowk in Nagpur was busted, leading to the arrest of a man and the rescue of two others, including a teenager, police said on Sunday.

  • Two dead, 4 injured in balloon gas cylinder blast in Varanasi

    Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Two people were killed and four were injured when a cylinder used for inflating balloons exploded in the Ramnagar area of Varanasi on Sunday, the police said.

  • COVID-19: Haryana reports 1 death, 16 fresh cases

    Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported one COVID-19 related death, taking the cumulative toll to 9,667 and 16 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,347.

  • Woman, husband killed as car hits their bike

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 22 (PTI) A woman and her husband were killed after a speeding car hit their bike while travelling from Muzaffarnagar to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday.

  • L N Mittal meets Rajasthan CM

    Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) ArcelorMittal Group Chairman L N Mittal called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Sunday and expressed his desire to set up a solar plant with 4,500 MW capacity in the state with an investment of about Rs 19,000 crore, according to an official statement.

  • Grenade attack by militants in Baramulla

    Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Militants on Sunday hurled a grenade towards the residence of a sarpanch in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no casualty in the explosion, officials said.

  • Dalit woman raped in UP village

    Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) An 18-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Sunday.

  • COVID-19: Curfew extended in Goa till August 30

    Panaji, Aug 22 (PTI) The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was on Sunday extended till August 30, officials said.

  • Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij hospitalised after his oxygen level dipped

    Chandigarh [India], August 22 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after his oxygen level dipped on Sunday.

  • Kochi-London Air India flight deferred due to technical problems

    Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 22 (ANI): A Kochi-London Air India flight, which was scheduled to depart at 1:20 pm on Sunday, will now depart on Monday morning, in view of technical issues.

  • My Language of Love Begins and Ends With Zaid: Gauahar Khan

    Gauhar Khan new project is Kaali Peeli Tales an anthology. He short film is called Loose Ends which is an interesting take on marriage. While speaking to The Quint Gauahar talks about her new film and how she always wanted to be an actor. And how she found the love of her life Zaid Darbar

  • Cough syrup worth Rs 2 cr seized in Assam

    Hailakandi, Aug 22 (PTI) Police seized a huge quantity of cough syrup worth Rs 2 crore from a truck in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

  • Seven Karnataka residents return from Afghanistan

    Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) Seven people have safely returned to Karnataka from Afghanistan, after the Taliban takeover of that country, authorities said on Sunday.

  • Ukraine Sanctions Lawmaker Accused Of Meddling In U.S. Election

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday signed a decree imposing sanctions on Andriy Derkach, the Ukrainian lawmaker accused by the United States of being a Russian agent and interfering in U.S. elections, the presidential office said.

  • 17 high end cars seized in Karnataka

    Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) A Rolls Royce car, reportedly belonging to a Bollywood star, was seized along with 16 other high end vehicles on Sunday for plying without valid documents, officials in the transport department said.

  • J&K reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

    Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 107 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 3,24,202, while one more fatality pushed the death count to 4,402, officials said.

  • Goa Police busts gang involved in chain snatching incidents, 3 held

    Panaji (Goa) [India], August 22 (ANI): Goa Police on Sunday busted a gang and arrested three accused, who were involved in more than 10 chain snatching incidents reported across the state.

  • Maha: Man who attempted suicide outside Mantralaya dies during treatment

    Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) A 48-year-old man who tried to kill himself outside the Maharashtra secretariat here by consuming some poisonous substance died during treatment at a hospital, police said on Sunday.

  • Nagaland reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

    Kohima, Aug 22 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,589 on Sunday as 35 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the coronavirus toll to 610, a health bulletin said.

  • Sanskrit is an ancient and modern language with deep philosophy, says PM Modi

    New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Sanskrit is an ancient as well as modern language with deep philosophy.