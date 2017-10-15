Nene earns Vasco victory over Botafogo

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 15 (IANS) A second-half goal from former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Nene fired Vasco da Gama to a 1-0 victory over their Rio de Janeiro rivals Botafogo in Brazil's Serie A football championship.

The 36-year-old broke the deadlock in the 69th minute with a long rang-shot into the bottom right corner after a mazy run on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We didn't play well in the first half but after halftime we showed greater intensity and attitude. Thankfully I was able to score and we we got an important victory," Nene said after the match.

The result at the Maracana stadium lifted Vasco to eighth in the 20-team standings while Botafogo remained sixth with 10 matches remaining.

The top six teams in the standings at the end of the season will secure a berth in next year's Copa Libertadores, South America's top club competition.

