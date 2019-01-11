Neither offered, nor asked to mediate: Norway's Ambassador to India on Indo-Pak tensions

Clarifying Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg's "general comment" on India-Pakistan relations, country's Ambassador to India, Nils Ragnar Kamsvag said that Solberg neither offered nor has been asked to mediate between the two neighbouring countries to reduce tension. "Our PM's view was that India and Pakistan should talk together, anybody asked for assistance, we will consider it. She made a general comment. Norway has not been asked to mediate, neither have we offered to," Kamsvag told ANI. Solberg recently visited India and had advocated talks between India and Pakistan, and believed that "all countries in the world should be talking more". "If there is an interest from the partners, we will try to use the mechanisms that we know. We have been working quite a lot in different countries but we always have this one basic thinking: The partners need to want to sit down by the table and discuss," she had said during her official visit to India. The controversy regarding Norway's role in India-Pakistan relations first erupted when former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik visited Jammu and Kashmir (JandK) last year and held talks with Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Shah Geelani.