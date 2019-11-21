'We are neither here, nor there': Puducherry CM compares UT's condition with transgenders
Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy, on Thursday said that the government of India treats the Union Territory as per their convenience, comparing the region's condition with transgenders by saying that "we are neither here, nor there". He said, "Government of India whenever it suits them... they treat us for their convenience as a state. I call them at least declare us as transgender also. We are neither here nor there. This is our position."