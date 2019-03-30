'Neither Dad, Nor Advani Were Respected': Sonakshi Sinha Supports Shatrughan's 'Delayed' Quit BJP Call

New Delhi: Coming out in support of her father's political decision, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha said that Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan should have left Bharatiya Janata Party long ago.

"I think he should have done that long ago. He hadn’t been getting the respect he deserved," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The lawmaker had on Thursday ended all speculation about him joining the Congress and said that the formal induction will take place on April 6.

Sinha, a two-time MP from Patna Sahib, was dropped by the BJP and replaced by Ravi Shankar Prasad. He has recently been openly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah. The MP was also seen at Mamata Banerjee's Opposition rally earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Sinha had come out in support of veteran BJP leader LK Advani and had criticised the BJP for not having fielded the veteran leader from his constituency Gandhinagar.

Reacting to the latest developments in BJP, Sinha's daughter said, "Being a party member from the beginning from the time of JP Narayan ji, Atal ji and Advani ji, my father has a lot of respect within the party and I feel the entire group has not been given the respect they deserve."

"I think if you are not happy with how things are going on around you, you should not shy away from change. That's what he did," Ms Sinha was quoted as saying by ANI.

The national elections begin April 11 and Bihar will vote in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23 and results will be announced the same day.