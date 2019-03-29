Neil Marshall in awe of David Harbour

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Director Neil Marshall says he is glad that he got a chance to work with actor David Harbour on superhero film "Hellboy".

"Harbour has been giving amazing performances for many, many years," Marshall said in a statement.

"And it doesn't hurt that he is a big, six-feet-three fella with an amazing voice and those eyes that just captivate you immediately. He is a force of nature, and you feel that through the character," he added.

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, "Hellboy" follows the powerful demon Anung Un Rama (aka Hellboy) as he fights monsters and other demonic creatures while working for the government's secret Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defence. Harbour will be seen in the lead role.

Marshall says "once Harbour's name came into the mix, nobody else was considered".

"It was like, 'Of course. He's so right for it'."

"Hellboy" also stars Daniel Dae Kim and Sasha Lane. Being brought to India by PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment, the film is slated to release on April 12.

