Our neighbor is aiding terrorists, it's an open secret: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Costa Rica in an interaction with Indian Community in Costa Rica said that while India is making phenomenal progress on all fronts, there is one festering challenge that continues to detract our attention from development. Naidu said, "We're a peace loving country. We never attacked any country. All Tom, Dick and Harry came and attacked us, ruled us, ruined us, cheated us also. But we never attacked anyone because we believe in the philosophy that entire universe is one family. Share and care is the core of Indian philosophy. But we've a neighbour who is aiding, training, funding terrorists. Terrorism isn't an issue for India alone. It's an international issue. Even America that never used to understand our pain earlier now they are understanding it. Terrorism is enemy of humanity, terror has no religion. No religion whether Hindu, Muslim, Christian preaches terror, no religion supports terror. Our neighbor is aiding terrorists, open secret."