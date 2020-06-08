Nehru Rejected Rana’s Offer to Merge With Nepal? Experts Weigh In

On Thursday, 4 June, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to claim that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru rejected the offer of Nepal’s Rana rulers in 1950 wherein the they had offered to merge Nepal with India.

But, how is the BJP leader making this claim? What is the evidence behind it? Before we look at what the experts have to say, let’s first understand who the key players are.

The Ranas: An autocracy that ruled Nepal from 1846-1951 and adhered to a policy of isolation.

King Tribhuvan: He was the King of Nepal from 1911 and came back to the country in 1951 when he overthrew the Rana rulers. He, then, introduced democracy under a constitutional monarchy system.

The Nepali Congress: The political party was formed in 1946 after a merger of Nepali National Congress and Nepal Democratic Party.

‘No Concrete Evidence’: IDSA’s Prof Muni

It was not the Ranas but King Tribhuvan who had proposed to have a federation and even then, there was no mention of a “merger” of India and Nepal, says Professor SD Muni, member of The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' executive council and professor emeritus at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He stated how the Ministry of External Affairs has not been able to trace those documents, which is why, there is no concrete evidence except for the word of mouth.

"“This is true that King Tribhuvan was quite willing to have the closest relationship possible with India but Nehru wanted Nepal to be independent because he knew otherwise the British, the Americans would interfere and create problems.”" - Professor SD Muni, member of IDSA’s Executive Council and professor emeritus at JNU

An excerpt of ‘India’s foreign policy towards Nepal and Bhutan’ published on Shodhganga reads, “After overthrow of the Rana autocracy, King Tribhuvan expressed his desire for merger of Nepal with India. However, Nehru rejected the offer of the king because he wanted Nepal to retain her independence."

Regarding Tribhuvan’s proposal, Professor Muni said that it was not a formal proposal but “a line of thinking.”

“Some people in the Ministry who are not alive anymore told me that there was some sort of a letter from King Tribhuvan to that effect,” he said.

Also Read: Stop Blaming China – India-Nepal Should Not Have Delayed Talks

‘A Rumour’: Former Nepal Ambassador on Swamy’s Claims

Professor Muni is not the only one who denied the availability of any official record to the claims being made by Swamy; former Nepal Ambassador to India Dr Lok Raj Baral, too, mentioned that it was only a “rumour.”

"“That was a rumour, it was not Rana, it was King Tribhuvan who had, kind of, made such a remark but it was only a rumour. I don’t think it was the Ranas who wanted to integrate Nepal with India. We have not yet found any evidence of such kind.”" - Dr Lok Raj Baral, former Nepal ambassador to India

He further said Sardar Patel had proposed to Nehru to integrate Nepal but Nehru had officially declined the suggestion.

Meanwhile, Akanksha Shah, a Nepalese journalist and researcher based in Delhi, too, said that there is nothing official about the claims being made by Swamy.

Speaking to The Quint, she said, “There has been nothing written about this. Although, there have been talks among Nepal experts that probably King Tribhuvan, had, later asked Nehru to probably look after the defence of the country. But this was without evidence. Nepal has been an independent country for a very long time.”

Story continues