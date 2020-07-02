Nehru Place shopkeepers concern over adverse impact of ‘ban’ on import of products from China

New Delhi, July 03 (ANI): The shopkeepers of national capital Delhi’s biggest computer and electronics market at Nehru Place are concerned about the adverse impact of a blanket ban on import of products from China. Mahinder, the shopkeeper, said, “90% of our products imported from China just 10% made in India. From laptops, desktops to speakers were all imported from China. These products are cheaper than other countries.”All Delhi Computer Traders Association’s General Secretary Swaran Singh said, “India can also become the manufacturing hub if government provide right environment to traders.”