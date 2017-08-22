Can Nehru Memorial house other PMs' memorials?

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The 42nd Annual General Body Meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) on Tuesday discussed if memorials of other former Prime Ministers of India can be built in the sprawling campus of the Teen Murti House. However, the issue remained inconclusive.

The meeting was chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the capacity of NMML Society's ex-officio Vice President, and was attended by various members including Union Minister M.J. Akbar, Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Karan Singh, and nominated Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta.

After the meeting, Swapan Dasgupta said the issue of accommodating other former Prime Ministers' memorials in the Teen Murti House complex without disturbing NMML was discussed but no decision was taken.

"Even if the proposal gets through, Nehru's memorial and library will remain intact," he said.

The NMML was founded in 1964 after the death of Nehru. Its archives contain the bulk of Mahatma Gandhi's writings besides private papers of C. Rajagopalachari, Jayaprakash Narayan, Charan Singh, Sarojini Naidu and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, among others.

The entire site is spread over 45 acres and is a heritage landmark, including the Herbert Baker Building (1928) that houses the museum, the library building (1974) and a 14th century hunting lodge of Firoz Shah Tughlaq.

