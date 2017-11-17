Nehra's field day with India cricketers

Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) Just-retired left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra was on Friday involved in friendly banter with his Indian teammates playing against Sri Lanka in the first Test on his new-found role as commentator.

Bringing down the curtains on his 18-year career on November 2 in a Twenty20 International against New Zealand at his Ferozshah Kotla home ground in New Delhi, Nehra immediately signed up his new innings for the India-Sri Lanka series.

Ahead of the second day of the first Test, Nehra was seen talking to India's bowlers including Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

The 38-year old was also having a chat with bowling coach Bharat Arun.

"That was nothing to do with cricket," Nehra told reporters when asked what was the talk about in the morning.

"When I was on the camera they all were laughing. Because they have seen me in suit so...I went to say hello to them. It was nothing to do with cricket.

"Bharat Arun was there so we had a laugh about my new role," Nehra added.

In his 18-year career littered with injuries, Nehra picked up 157 wickets in 120 ODIs and 44 wickets in 17 Tests. In T20s, which was his chosen format in his twilight days, he took 34 wickets in 27 games.

